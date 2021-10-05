The Best Places to Buy Holiday Decorations Online

Shopping for holiday decor might be one of the least stressful parts of the holidays. You can take your time setting up wreaths, garlands, and other Christmas decorations indoors and outdoors to help spread the holiday cheer.

But as you can imagine, we're expecting the 2021 holiday season to be quite the whirlwind with major delays on all shopping fronts — from buying gifts to holiday decorations. According to Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, we're in for another "unprecedented" year due to continued supply chain issues and an even earlier rush to score free shipping and avoid delivery delays.

Additionally, there's an expected increase in prices of artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations this year due to increased shipping costs and hectic global supply chains, CNN reported. But according to McGrath, it might not make a difference. "Shoppers are planning to spend more than they did last year," McGrath says.

Beat the holiday rush and scroll through to find the best places to shop for holiday decorations online, below.

Since Amazon has pretty much everything, it's no wonder that it'd be the perfect place to find all sorts of seasonal decor, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Halloween decorations.

Target is full of amazing and affordable seasonal finds (including our favorite fall decor under $35), so you can imagine what's in store when the major holidays come around. At Target, you can take your pick from Christmas trees, tree decorations, and even festive home decor like throw pillows to make your home merry and bright.

Wayfair is your one-stop shop for the holiday season. You can pick up indoor and outdoor decorations including LED lights to wrap around your Christmas tree to tabletop accessories for a holiday dinner for the books. If you're looking for smaller trinkets and classic holiday decor, the retailer also has nutcrackers, Santa figurines, gingerbread houses, and even more additions for your growing Christmas village.

This craft store is filled to the brim with seasonal decorations. Not only can you buy pre-made decorations there, like Christmas ornaments and faux trees, but you can also pick up everything you need to DIY new holiday decor. Think Christmas wreaths for your front door to centerpieces made of faux greenery.

Walmart has everything you need for a budget-friendly holiday, including Christmas stockings, tree stands, and festive doormats.

When it comes to eclectic home decor, Anthropologie has you covered. During the holidays, the retailer has a neverending supply of whimsical pieces, from light-up advent calendars to unique ornaments, like a mini version of its iconic Primrose mirror and monogram snow globes.

Best known for its selection of midcentury modern furniture and decor, West Elm has a stunning array of holiday decorations for design lovers. You can score elevated pieces including tree skirts, tree toppers, stocking holders, and dinnerware that you can use all year round.

Not only does The Home Depot have plenty of indoor decor to go around, but the retailer is also stocked with outdoor decorations, too. If you really want to make a statement during the holidays, try one of The Home Depot's many inflatables, like the 6.5-foot Santa or the 12-foot Santa's sleigh scene.

World Market has an entire Christmas Shop dedicated to getting into the holiday spirit. In the shop, you can find everything from bright and colorful accents to more cottagecore holiday decor.

For unique handmade holiday decor, Etsy is your best bet. You can shop from the thousands of independent sellers on the platform to get fun (and sometimes personalized) accents to decorate your home with.