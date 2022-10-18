The 13 Best New IKEA Winter Finds of 2022

By Anna Gragert October 18, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

IKEA recently launched three new collections for the winter season: Vinterfint, Stråla, and Vintersaga. Featuring decor, lighting, and even food and beverages, the new lines were inspired by Scandinavian folklore and crafts, providing shoppers with everything they need to turn their homes into winter wonderlands.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're having trouble choosing between all the amazing winter finds IKEA is currently offering, let us help you. Below, you'll find the very best picks from the brand's new holiday collections.

1. Lace White Lamp Shade, $7.99

See More Photos

2. Gift Wrap (set of three), $4.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Dome/Village LED Table Decoration, $15.99

See More Photos

4. Hanging Ornaments (set of three), $14.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Advent Calendar, $19.99

See More Photos

6. LED Three-Armed Candelabra, $19.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

7. 15-Inch Wreath Decoration, $24.99

See More Photos

8. Door Mat, $9.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

9. Green Gift Bag, $5.99

See More Photos

10. Outdoor Star LED String Light Curtain, $27.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

11. Glass Ornaments (set of 16), $16.99

See More Photos

12. Christmas Tree-Shaped Decoration, $39.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

13. Scented Candle in Cinnamon and Sugar, $5.99

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy