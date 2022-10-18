The 13 Best New IKEA Winter Finds of 2022

IKEA recently launched three new collections for the winter season: Vinterfint, Stråla, and Vintersaga. Featuring decor, lighting, and even food and beverages, the new lines were inspired by Scandinavian folklore and crafts, providing shoppers with everything they need to turn their homes into winter wonderlands.
If you're having trouble choosing between all the amazing winter finds IKEA is currently offering, let us help you. Below, you'll find the very best picks from the brand's new holiday collections.