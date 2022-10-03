IKEA Is Starting the Holiday Season Early With Three New Winter Collections

IKEA is ringing in the holidays early this year with three brand-new winter collections that will give you all the December feels. The furniture brand is on a roll lately, as it released three new collections just last month, along with the stunning VÅRDANDE collection back in August.

Now, you can get a jumpstart on this year's holiday shopping with the VINTERFINT 2022, STRÅLA, and VINTERSAGA collections. All three assortments are stocked with decorative items, holiday essentials, and festive foods, each available online and in stores beginning October 1. You'll likely want to check out the full collections for yourself, but you can get a little preview of each below.

1. VINTERFINT

The VINTERFINT collection is packed with all the holiday necessities like wrapping paper, hanging decor, and serving bowls. Designer Eve Lundgreen was inspired by the colors and patterns of her holiday memories from childhood. The artist intended to put a modern spin on folkloric design and Scandinavian fairytale figures for this beautiful assortment.

Shop the full collection here.

2. STRÅLA

The STRÅLA collection is all about lighting. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by decorating your home with lights? With both indoor and outdoor options, this collection is full of star-shaped lampshades, lighting chains, lanterns, and table decorations, making for one bright celebration.

Shop the full collection here.

3. VINTERSAGA

If you can already smell the ginger, cinnamon, and clove, the VINTERSAGA collection is for you. This assortment of holiday treats and beverages is a must-have this season. Stocked with mulled fruit drinks, chocolate-covered toffee, marshmallow desserts, and gingerbread house kits, this collection brings the holiday flavors straight to your kitchen. They also make great gifts for the holiday foodies in your life — but we wouldn't judge if you wanted to start munching on these yourself.

Shop the full collection here.