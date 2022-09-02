Hold Up, IKEA Just Dropped 3 New Fall Collections

IKEA always seems to be launching new collections — but hey, we're not complaining. Most recently, homes were graced with items from the VÅRDANDE collection, among its summer products and other exciting collaborations. With so many new pieces, we couldn't possibly expect more — until now.

The furniture brand just announced not one, but ​three​ new collections. Two of them have already hit the shelves, and the final one will be released in October. Each assortment is intended to improve the quality of life within your home in their own unique way.

Check out each of the three new IKEA collections below for more information about when and where you can get your hands on them.

Beginning September 1, you can snag this collection created by textile designer Luna Gil at your local IKEA or online. The selection of home accessories is full of vibrant colors and patterns, all inspired by Indian crafts. Gil wanted to include edge embroidery, block printing, and indigo dyeing, all rooted in Indian traditions. The collection includes lanterns, towels, and pillows, among other adornments.

Also available beginning September 1 is this stunning fall collection, focused on living sustainably, yet affordably. The kitchenware is all about making healthier choices and encouraging people to take care of the food that grows around them, whether that's in their garden or picked up at a local farmers market. You can shop the kitchen items at your local IKEA or on its website.

3. BLÅVINGAD

Last, but certainly not least, is the new BLÅVINGAD collection. This assortment is all about ocean life and was created with input from children. Complete with toys, aquatic textiles, games, and inspirational lighting, BLÅVINGAD is about stirring your inner child to come out and play. The collection is expected to launch this October.