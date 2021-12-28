8 of the Coolest Design Collabs Released in 2021

2021 has been a banner year for design collabs, with brands, designers, and artists teaming up to bring us some incredible products lines. As we continue our end-of-year reflections, we're reminiscing over some of our favorite collaborations of the last 12 months, laid out below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here's to even more chic releases next year!

1. Shinola x Crate & Barrel

Shinola, the luxury brand known for snazzy watches and monogrammed leather notebooks, teamed up with the home interior aficionados at Crate and Barrel this past year. It marked Shinola's first-ever foray into the world of furniture and homeware. The expansive collection debuted with 115 pieces, including sofas, chairs, pillows, throws, lighting, and mirrors. Shinola's commitment to premium materials and traditional American craftsmanship was on full display in each sophisticated item.

2. Goodee x Nordstrom

To celebrate Black History Month this past February, Nordstrom partnered with Black-owned lifestyle brand Goodee for a collaboration called The Goodee 100. It showcased a range of 100 products from homeware to apparel. Each product in the collection was sustainably made — and they were all marked at less than $100!

3. Dims x Objects of Common Interest

Renowned research and design studio Objects of Common Interest joined forces with minimalist interiors brand Dims this past summer for a Shapely Suite seating collab we're still swooning over. Featuring plush home furnishings in airy shades of sage, navy, and pink, this collection was both soothing and sophisticated.

Advertisement

4. Lulu and Georgia x Nina Freudenberger

We all know rugs tie a room together, a truism that was made all the more clear with the Lulu and Georgia x Nina Freudenberger design collaboration this May. Freudenberger took inspiration from the women of the 1930s German art and design movement for the rugs in this collection, so the Bauhaus aesthetic is writ large throughout.

5. Parachute x Rylee + Cru

Ever the home interiors trendsetter, Parachute partnered with clothing brand Rylee + Cru this year for a sweet baby and nursery collection worth gushing over. The line was designed for newborns and children up to nine years old, and features kids' pajamas and bedding in soothing prints. Not to mention, the products were made without harmful chemicals and dyes so kiddos and parents alike can rest easy.

6. Leanne Ford x Crate & Barrel

Designer and HGTV star Leanne Ford paired up with Crate and Barrel in 2021 for a home interiors collection inspired by the Ford's move from Los Angeles to her hometown of Pittsburgh. The collab was twofold, including both a fall line and holiday collection. The modern-rustic style fall products ranged from furniture to linens, while the holiday capsule collection was a bit jazzier, with sparkly and metallic seasonal decor.

Advertisement

7. Lenny Kravitz x CB2

Widely beloved musician and all-around superstar Lenny Kravitz teamed up with CB2 for the first time in six years for a collection imbued with a blend of African warmth and Parisian joie de vivre. As the founder of Kravitz Design, the celeb is no stranger to interiors.

8. Élan Byrd x Lulu and Georgia

Élan Byrd is a multimedia artist and textile designer who worked with Lulu and Georgia for a rug and pillow collection that's all about balance and contrast. "I wanted to design a collection of rugs and pillows that found the balance between bold and subtle and that is organic yet modern," said Byrd in a statement. The collection debuted with items like printed-silk pillows and geometric rugs.