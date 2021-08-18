It's official — Detroit luxury brand Shinola is entering the home decor scene in a big way. Known for its watches, bicycles, and leather goods, Shinola has partnered with Crate and Barrel for its first-ever collection of furniture and homeware.
Though the company has dabbled with decor items before, this collaboration is a real milestone for the brand.
"Expanding into the home category was always part of our strategy. It is a natural progression for us — based upon our success with turntables and clocks as well as in the hospitality space with the Shinola Hotel," Shinola CEO Shannon Washburn said in a statement. "To be doing this project with a home design brand of the magnitude of Crate and Barrel makes the project even more special."
The collection includes 115 pieces, ranging from sofas and chairs to pillows and throws, and even lighting and mirrors. Shinola's dedication to premium materials — leather, in particular — and traditional American craftsmanship pervades each item. The Utility Chair, for example, uses a "limited-edition fabric" that is actually "a custom-designed Shinola plaid," as Maureen Baine, senior director of design at Crate and Barrel, explains in a statement. In addition, the "fabric construction is a super-special Old World needlepoint technique."
"This collaboration naturally blends our brands' mutual love of great design and honors the luxury hand-crafted quality Shinola stands for," Sebastian Brauer, Crate and Barrel's vice president of product design and development, said in a statement. "This collection is built for the way people want to live; design-forward, clean lines, and quality materials with a relaxed vibe."
Shop some of our favorite pieces in the collection below, and find the full lineup here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.