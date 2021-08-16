Èlan Byrd's Earthy and Eye-Catching Patterns Are Now at Lulu and Georgia

If dramatic patterns in earthy neutrals is your look, then Élan Byrd is your person. The multimedia artist and textile designer, known for her nature-inspired works, has just released an exclusive line of pillows and rugs with Lulu and Georgia — and we can't get enough.

"My inspiration for the collection is a combination of the traveled path of our ancestors mixed with the ancient dwellings they built along the way," Byrd said in a statement. "I'm inspired by the shapes and symbols found throughout that architecture in contrast to the organic lines found in the natural environments that surround them."

The collection includes printed-silk pillows in two patterns: one drawn from the undulating lines of desert canyons (offered in two colors) and the other from the rectilinear shapes of mosaic tiles. Each of the five rugs has an abstract geometric print in different textures, from hand-knotted wool fibers to plush shag. Both the pillows and the rugs come in a variety of sizes.

"I wanted to design a collection of rugs and pillows that found the balance between bold and subtle and that is organic yet modern," said Byrd. "This collection is for anyone looking to make a statement through unique and neutral patterns."

Take a peek at the collection below, and shop it online here.

