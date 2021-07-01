This Dreamy Plush Seating Is a New Collab You Should Know

We're in the midst of the summer of dazzling design collaborations. From Justina Blakeney's funky Target collection to Gap's home collection with Walmart to The Clare V x Heather Taylor Home Collection, we're loving the influx of summertime prints and textile designs. Now, we're eyeing the new collaboration between furnishings brand Dims Objects of Common Interest, a research and design studio by Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis.
We've been admirers of Dims — its name is inspired by "dimensions" for a minute now. The brand launched its first couch earlier this year alongside Takagi Homstvedt and has also worked with Ellen Van Dusen's brand Dusen Dusen, Jonathan Sabine and Jessica Nakanishi's MSDS Studio, and Kyuhyung Cho and Jungyou Choi's Studio Word.
If plush home furnishings in dreamy shades of sage, navy, and pink speak to your design spirit, you'll want to get in on this new collaboration. See the collection below, and sign up to be notified when the Dims x Objects of Common Interest Shapely Suite officially launches.
Rachel Charlene Lewis is a writer and editor. Her work has been published in Vogue, Allure, Refinery29, Domino, and elsewhere. She is @RachelCharleneL across the internet.