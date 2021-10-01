CB2 x Lenny Kravitz Team Up Again for a Sultry New Collection

Six years after CB2 first collaborated with Lenny Kravitz, the partnership has been revived. The newest CB2 x Kravitz Design collection is now available for purchase, and you're definitely going to want to check it out.

"Home should be a place where you feel like yourself and your spirit is comfortable," Lenny Kravitz, founder of Kravitz Design, said in a statement. "The new collection is based on a mélange of places, things, and people that I have encountered through my travels, which is evident in the design elements of the new pieces."

The collection — which includes more than 70 pieces ranging from furniture to lighting to tableware — doesn't shy away from rich jewel tones, vibrant patterns, and bold textures. You can blend them all together for a sultry, maximalist vibe, or use them individually as accent pieces in a more subdued room.

"Our first collaboration with Kravitz Design was really a turning point; the synergies of the Kravitz Design team and CB2 have been aligned for years," Ryan Turf, CB2 president, said in a statement. "For this collection, the blend of African warmth and Parisian chic all felt so natural. Together, we've found a new openness to take more risks in pattern, materials, and scale, while still holding true to our collective vision of making great design accessible."

We've picked our favorite pieces from the CB2 x Kravitz Design collection to share with you below, but you can shop the full line here.

