Lulu and Georgia x Nina Freudenberger's Collab Is a Bauhaus-Inspired Treat

If you've ever had a Bauhaus-inspired rug collection on your decor wishlist, well, we've got good news. Lulu and Georgia has just debuted a new collaboration with designer, author, and founder of Haus Interior/Freudenberger Design Nina Freudenberger. She looked to the women of the 1930s German art and design movement to create her rugs.

"The focus and the passion these artists had for their craft are what inspires me most," Freudenberger said in a statement. "Not only is their work objectively beautiful, but these women in the Bauhaus movement lead the way for us to thrive and succeed in the world through creativity and innovation."