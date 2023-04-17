IKEA Is Releasing a New Collection That Pays Tribute to Its Past Designs

With the vintage IKEA furniture trend going stronger than ever, the company is looking to its past designs to introduce a line that not only has the retro vibe in mind, but also feels uniquely modern.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, IKEA is introducing the Nytillverkad collection. Featuring furniture, bedding, and accessories inspired by the company's long history, the selection is a modern take on classic IKEA items. The full line, which is currently on display at the 2023 Milan Design Week, will be in IKEA stores starting in July.

"At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected," said Fredrika Inger, managing director at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release. "We've designed many functional and beautiful home furnishing products during the last 80 years, and it's only natural that we get curious about our achievements in the past. With Nytillverkad, we are returning to the future, again."

The Nytillverkad collection offers a modern take on classic pieces, featuring reimagined furniture, bedding, and accessories. Keeping the essence of the original designs, the collection updates them with vibrant colors and new materials, creating a timeless range of products.

Among the standout pieces in the collection is the Krykornell, a multicolored floral pattern that takes inspiration from the Bladhult motif released in 1980. This design can be found on everything from bedding to kitchen accessories, and will even be available as a pre-cut fabric for you to use however you'd like.

Another piece we can't wait to get our hands on is the Lövbacken, a retro midcentury side table first introduced way back in 1956 as the Lövet. The table will come in orange, blue, and light green with an ash veneer top.

Inger says that this release is just the first of many over the next few years that will dig into the retailer's archives, and that IKEA fans can expect even more bold, modern takes on vintage favorites.

