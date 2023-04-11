IKEA Is Launching a Brand New Service for Its Customers

Do you have a room in your home you'd like to freshen up, but don't feel like you are ready or able come up with a great design for it? Ever wish you could afford to pay an interior designer to do it for you? Luckily, IKEA is now rolling out a new service that makes affordable interior design available to everyone.

On April 11, IKEA U.S. is introducing a new nationwide program — IKEA Interior Design Service — offering professional one-on-one interior design to both consumers and businesses. With the service, anyone can have access to an IKEA expert and make use of their creative solutions to design any space for an affordable price.

"We are excited to roll out the new IKEA Interior Design Service program, as we know design is an important part of the shopping experience," said Abbey Stark, interior design leader for IKEA, in a press release. "We want to support people's lives at home and at work and help them create their dream space."

Customers can spruce up any room in their home for just $99, while businesses can upgrade offices, restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and more for $299 per space. The process begins with a questionnaire, allowing customers to describe their desired space and have it matched with one of IKEA's talented designers. Together, they will work virtually to create a mood board and layout, 3D renderings, lighting plans, product suggestions, and material recommendations. When it's all done, IKEA will deliver, assemble, and install the design to make it a reality.

