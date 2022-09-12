IKEA Has New Customer Benefits You'll Want to Take Advantage Of

We're big fans of IKEA — how could anyone not be? With the recent VÅRDANDE collection along with the announcement of three new fall assortments, the Swedish brand just keeps on giving. Now, the retailer is granting customers even more with new family benefits added to its IKEA Family program, a free loyalty group open to anyone looking for home furnishings and special rewards.
The new benefit offers 5% off in-store purchases and IKEA Family costs on certain delivery options online. The IKEA Family program goes back to 1984 in Sweden, before coming to the United States in 2011. The long-awaited extra perk is available beginning today.
IKEA has been on a quest to make the brand more sustainable, affordable, and accessible. It has a Buy Back & Resell service, along with financing options that allow users to earn rewards on everyday spending like gas, groceries, and utilities.
"At IKEA, it is always our ambition to offer quality and sustainable home furnishings to our customers at an affordable price," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S. in a press release. "By enhancing our IKEA Family benefits, we are able to show greater appreciation for our customers in a meaningful way with everyday discounts, while inspiring them to live a better everyday life at home."
You can read more and sign up for the IKEA Family program (if you aren't already) on the brand's website. With so many stunning collections and new products, you'll definitely want to.