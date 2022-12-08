IKEA Will Soon Release a New High-Tech Floor Lamp

IKEA and Sonos are at it again. Three years after launching their first speaker that doubles as a table lamp, along with the more recent speaker that is also a picture frame, the two brands have now created a floor lamp speaker as part of the Symfonisk series.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"We have learned a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound," says Stjepan Begic, range design leader at IKEA of Sweden, in a press release. "We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood. The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp."

Advertisement

By combining quality sound with beautifully designed lighting, IKEA and Sonos aim to help those who are short on space. Plus, thanks to the different Symfonisk speaker lamp shades that are available, the product can easily be customized.

Advertisement

"We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own, but also to be versatile," says Sara Lincoln, Sonos' principal product manager. "It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up."

All Symfonisk products are part of the Sonos system, so they can be paired together, while the floor lamp itself can be added to IKEA's home smart app, Dirigera.

Advertisement

Starting in January 2023, the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker will be available across all IKEA markets. Of course, we will update you as soon as it's available.