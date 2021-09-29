This IKEA Table Lamp Is Getting a Major Upgrade

IKEA is pretty well-known for finding ways to design products that are both stylish and clever in a practical way. And this includes tech-forward objects, too.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, the Swedish retailer unveiled the Symfonisk speakers — designed to create a smooth listening experience by combining Sonos' speaker expertise with IKEA's eye for design. The range included both a bookshelf speaker and table lamp, which I reviewed when they debuted. In the summer of 2021, another product joined this sound-meets-design collection — a picture frame WiFi speaker meant to look like a decor item.

Now, the company is taking the Symfonisk line to the next level. For starters, IKEA took a look back at what worked best since the first launch — and what could use improvement.

"A lot of people use the lamp speaker on a nightstand, which led us to create a new, slightly smaller lamp base. We're now also offering customers more design choices, making the lamp speaker a better fit for their individual homes," Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden, said in a press release. "By integrating a speaker into a table lamp, we can save space, decrease clutter, and create atmosphere with both light and sound."

Customization plays a big part of the new design. You can now buy the base and lamp shade separately, in either black or white, and choose between glass or textile to fit your aesthetic needs. A new socket also lets users pair the lamps with more light bulbs. And you can easily use it with the Sonos system and other products from the brand.

The acoustic make-up of the lamp has also been changed to create an improved sound experience. The new products will officially be available for purchase October 12, so mark your calendar if you're looking for a new addition to your sound system at home.