This IKEA Wall Decor Is Actually a WiFi Speaker

IKEA's selection of tech-forward items is growing. The Swedish retailer has announced that on July 15, it will be launching a new product that combines chic design with high-quality sound. The brand accidentally hinted at the release earlier this month, but now the news is official.

Advertisement

The Symfonisk picture frame WiFi speaker merges IKEA's knack for design with the sound expertise of Sonos. Previous Symfonisk products include speakers that fit in your bookshelf as well as a lamp with a base that projects sound. So the collaboration has always been about how to seamlessly bring sound tech into your space — without ruining your aesthetic.

"The space-saving picture frame speaker can hang on its own on the wall as an eye-catching art piece, be matched with other art on the wall, be placed on a shelf or on the floor, leaning against the wall. The interchangeable fronts make it easy to choose a style that suits your individual home," Stjepan Begic, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden, said in a press release.

The speaker will come with a few options for panels. A black and white design by artist Jennifer Idrizi, for example, was inspired by "cymatics — the study of visual sound vibrations." So far, there are three other panel designs that have been shared: a minimal white design, a colorful paint splatter look, and a record player illustration.

Mark your calendar for the release date; the speaker will be available in IKEA stores and on IKEA.com in Europe and North America.