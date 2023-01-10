How to Turn Any Lamp Into a Sunrise Alarm Clock

Let's face it. There's nothing less pleasant than a jarring phone alarm waking you up in the morning. A high-tech solution? Sunrise alarm clocks. Recreating the idea of peacefully rising with the sun and falling asleep more naturally, these high-tech wellness finds sound like the perfect way to get a better night's sleep. The only problem is the price tag.

With brands like Loftie and Hatch stocked with tempting extra features, like sound machines and guided sleep exercises, they can set you back up to $150. But there's a quick and simple home hack that will get you the same benefits for less than half the price, and you can easily buy it on Amazon.

While smart bulbs aren't new, many have the option to set schedules that turn the light on and off, essentially making any lamp a sunrise alarm clock. (In fact, it was one of our favorite features when testing the Sengled Smart Bulbs.) As much as we love the idea of a sunrise alarm, turning our favorite bedside lamp into one sounds even better. All you need to do is find the right smart bulb. Check out a few of our top picks below.

