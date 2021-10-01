The 5 Best Sound Machines On Amazon

By Erin Lassner October 1, 2021
We're all seeking a good night's sleep. And guess what? It's totally achievable. Create your own personal sanctuary with soothing sounds like ocean waves, piano melodies, or just some classic, peaceful white noise. With tons of machines on the market, it can feel a bit daunting, so we've narrowed it down to the five best for every need. Whether you're trying to dilute the city noise, put your baby more soundly to sleep, or you're simply a light sleeper, please meet your new best friend.

Best for Babies

A nightlight, sound machine, and time-to-rise alert all in one. The best part? Select from a variety of sound and color combinations recommended by sleep experts. Conveniently control all the settings right from your phone. Parents swear by Hatch.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine

$59.99

Have a little one? This is the best of the best. It's a sound machine and night light in one. Plus, you can control the settings — color, brightness, sound, and volume level — all from your phone. This noise machine will grow with your child. It's the baby sound machine parents swear by.

Most Stylish

The ultimate trifecta: compact, easy to use, and aesthetically pleasing. Select from 31 soothing sounds, beautifully played from the 5W stereo speaker. Tune out the distracting sounds of the world and drift off to bed in peace. This is perfect for the whole family.

Housbay White Noise Machine

$33.99

Before we discuss all the features of this sound machine, can we just take a moment to appreciate the aesthetics? Okay, now that we've done that, let's focus on the product's equally amazing technical capabilities. Select from 31 sound options, including fan sounds, white noises, and nature sounds. It's also super travel-friendly — very compact and powered by AC or any common USB port.

Best Overall

This buzzy sound machine deserves all the hype it gets. Drift off to sleep with its non-looping white noise, powered by a real fan. Turn your phone into a remote with the easy-to-use accompanying Snooz app. Happy sleeping!

Snooz White Noise Sound Machine

$79.99

There's a reason critics and customers rave about Snooz. Between the non-looping white noise (from a real fan), compact and portable design, plus the easy-to-use Snooz companion app, it's the real deal.

Best Budget Buy

Here's an affordable option that doesn't sacrifice quality. Choose from six soothing nature noises — including the ocean waves, rain, and thunder. The included AC adapter and compact size make this HoMedic's model the perfect travel companion.

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine

$19.99

Less than $20? Don't mind if we do. Not only is this model incredibly budget-friendly, but it's also an all around great product. With nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon and close to five stars, the HoMedics sound machine is way more than just affordable. Choose between six different sounds mimicking the natural environment, while taking advantage of the auto-off timer and AC adapter. If you're looking to just test the waters with a noise machine, this is the one for you.

Best Two-in-One

Create the ultimate haven of relaxation when you bring this innovative product into your home. With up to 13 hours of diffusing, six natural sounds to select from, and a soft night light attached, prepare to sleep better than ever before. Bonus: Its design is ultra-sleek and modern.

Muson Essential Oil Diffuser Sound Machine Combo

$36.99

There's nothing quite like a two-in-one. Here we have a sound machine and essential oil diffuser duo. Pick from white noise and relaxing piano music, while the sweet smells drift you right off to sleep. Fall asleep faster, get great quality rest, and feel refreshed in the morning. What more could you want?

