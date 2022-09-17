This New Headboard Is the Next IKEA 'It' Product

While IKEA is best known for its affordable, basic pieces of furniture, the Swedish company also puts out some pretty impressive, design-forward products.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The latest piece to catch our eye is the handwoven, rattan TOLKNING headboard. Rather than take on the Scandinavian minimalist style that many IKEA pieces do, it has a distinctly bohemian vibe.

"When we created TOLKNING, we got help from skilled artisans who know the strengths and weaknesses of the material," IKEA product developer Simi Gauba said in a statement. "Without them, we wouldn't be able to offer these products to our customers."

Advertisement

Aesthetic aside, we're also a fan of the headboard because it's a completely freestanding piece of furniture — there's no need to deal with the frustration of screwing it into brackets or mounting it to the wall.

The one thing to note is that it only comes in a single size, which is roughly the width of a twin bed. But, as IKEA has demonstrated in some of its staged photos, you can combine multiple headboards to suit your bed, or even use them as a form of wall art. Even better, at a price of just $49 per headboard, it won't break the bank.

Advertisement

"The TOLKNING series reflects a heritage that is worth preserving — man and nature together, and skills passed on from generation to generation," says Gauba. "I think that's one of the reasons why these kinds of products are so loved. They have a soul and warmth that many people like — perfect if you want to add genuine materials and natural beauty to your home."

You can shop the whole collection at your nearest IKEA store or online here.