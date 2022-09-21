The Herman Miller x Hay Collection Features a New Eames Color Palette

Bringing together the past and the present, Herman Miller has teamed up with Hay to revamp eight Eames classics with new colorways and materials. For inspiration, founders Mette and Rolf Hay looked to the Herman Miller archives.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Being very familiar with the existing color range, my intention was to focus on looking ahead, instead of looking too far back," says Mette Hay in a press release.

The resulting line portrays seven fresh colorways and a special-edition Eames Sofa Compact that has been upholstered in the previously discontinued Jacob's Coat textile created by Alexander Girard. Plus, you can also see this new take on color in the iconic Eames Hang-It-All and more.

Advertisement

As of right now, the Herman Miller x Hay collection is available to shop in North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Below, you can check out our favorites.

Advertisement

Advertisement