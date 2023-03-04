Iris Apfel's New Line of Machine-Washable Rugs Is All About Spring Maximalism

By March 4, 2023
Calling all maximalist lovers! Ruggable and Iris Apfel are back with another collaboration, just in time for your annual spring refresh. The collection features six bright and color designs in Apfel's iconic "more is more" style.

As with the previous Ruggable x Iris Apfel collaboration, the lineup is offered in various sizes and price points. The rugs are made with Ruggable's signature washable material, making them perfect for the inevitable rainy days of spring.

Below are some of our top picks. If you'd like to shop the full collection, visit Ruggable here.

1. Iris Apfel Lido Ikat Teal Blue Rug, $129-$799

2. Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug in Multicolor, $129-$799

3. Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug in Teal, $129-$799

4. Iris Apfel Simian Rug in Charcoal, $129-$799

5. Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Rug in Aqua, $129-$799

