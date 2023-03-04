Iris Apfel's New Line of Machine-Washable Rugs Is All About Spring Maximalism

Calling all maximalist lovers! Ruggable and Iris Apfel are back with another collaboration, just in time for your annual spring refresh. The collection features six bright and color designs in Apfel's iconic "more is more" style.

As with the previous Ruggable x Iris Apfel collaboration, the lineup is offered in various sizes and price points. The rugs are made with Ruggable's signature washable material, making them perfect for the inevitable rainy days of spring.

Below are some of our top picks. If you'd like to shop the full collection, visit Ruggable here.

