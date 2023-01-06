7 Best Finds from H&M Home's Spring Collection Under $75

By Charlotte Beach January 6, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With the holidays behind us and the new year officially here, it's already time to start looking ahead to the spring. H&M Home is leading the charge toward 2023 springtime aesthetics, releasing its H&M Home Spring Collection yesterday. The range is all about focusing on brighter days ahead, replete with vases, lamps, textiles, and more, in organic shapes and soothing muted colors.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We surveyed the vast collection and selected seven of our favorite finds, all for under $75. Check them out below and if you like what you see, peruse the entire assortment on the H&M Home website.

1. Large Plant Pot with Bubbles, $39.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

2. Shelf-Detail Mirror, $74.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

3. Patterned Cotton King/Queen Duvet Cover Set, $59.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

4. Knit Bouclé Cushion, $34.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

5. Oil and Vinegar Bottle, $17.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

6. Small Wooden Bowl, $17.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

7. Wavy Glass Vase, $32.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy