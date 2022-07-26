An Iconic Ice Cream Treat Is Being Discontinued — and Our Inner Children Are Crying

Running down the street to catch up with the ice cream truck after ​begging​ the nearest adult for a few dollars seems like such a distant memory, yet a sentimental one at that. Some of us preferred Drumsticks and Chipwiches, while others geared more towards Firecrackers and Screwballs. No matter your taste, you have likely passed by some old favorites in the Costco ice cream aisle, and while you may not have added them to your cart, they've always been there to remind you of the simple pleasures of childhood. But now one of the more popular treats is being pulled off the shelves and out of the trucks — and we are feeling the loss.

Klondike's Choco Taco has been discontinued. (If you need to take a moment of silence, we would understand.) The popular ice cream delicacy had been around for nearly four decades before making its somber exit this July.

The beloved treat consisted of a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell full of vanilla ice cream, topped with a chocolate coating and peanuts. It was invented in the early 1980s by Alan Drazen, a former Good Humor truck driver and manager of a Philadelphia ice cream company called Jack & Jill. The product came about due to the growing popularity of Mexican food in the United States.

Ice cream fans across the country had been speculating that the Choco Taco was being pulled from the shelves, and Klondike, owned by Unilever, confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday evening that read, "Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1-count and 4-count packs. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

Ice cream lovers are saddened by the news (us included), but fans were surprised, considering Klondike partnered with Taco Bell earlier this year to sell Choco Tacos for a limited time in order to celebrate Klondike's 100th anniversary.

While we are mourning the loss of a treat that we consider a dear old friend, the good news is that you may be able to find some lone boxes on grocery shelves that stores are trying to dispose of. But if you can't find any, there are a few other ice cream desserts that will help get you through these tough times.