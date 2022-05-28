This Costco Ice Cream Kit Screams Summer

One of the best parts of summertime would have to be the frozen desserts. Mainly, ice cream. Costco knows exactly what we're talking about because the brand just brought back its iconic Ice Cream Party Box. Priced at $19.99, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, it includes:

Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Sander's Classic Caramel Dessert Topping

Joy Waffle Cones

Black Forest Mini Gummy Bears

M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies

OREO Mini Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Rainbow sprinkles

Marshmallows

Paired with your favorite ice cream, this party box is great for many occasions. "My neighbor picked me up one yesterday [and I] can't wait to use [for] my kid's birthday," wrote one commenter, while another confirmed, "This is a hit with the kiddos!" Someone else said that this box would be great as a graduation party ice cream bar. We agree!

Of course, no party is required to enjoy this treat. You can simply keep it on hand to top off your family's ice cream whenever you'd like. And honestly, if you get it for just yourself, we fully support that.

With this product on shelves at Costco, we will truly scream for ice cream. Just make sure you call your local store first to check for product availability. You can also sign up for a Costco membership here.