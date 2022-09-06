This Autumnal Mickey Treat Is Finally Back at Disney

September has arrived and that means pumpkin spice season is in full swing. With fall products now lining the shelves at places like Costco and Aldi, along with Starbucks releasing their full fall menu, the calendar may say it's still summer, but autumn is in the air — including at Disney.

According to Instagrammer @foodatdisneyland, the classic pumpkin spice beignets have returned to the park, combining our love of fall with the already-delicious pastry.

Beignets are similar to donuts, as they are deep-fried slabs of dough that are covered in a generous amount of powdered sugar. The origin of the dessert is acknowledged as French, but beignets have also been known to be popular among New Orleans Creole cuisine.

As seen in the post, these beignets are shaped like Mickey Mouse and can be found at Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland. You can grab three for $5.49 or six for $8.99.

"These beignets come rolled in pumpkin-spiced sugar," wrote @foodatdisneyland in the caption. "They are dee-licious! I was very happy with my SIX beignets. Glad they returned after being absent last year."

Other users took to the comments to express their excitement. One said, "I'm SOOOO excited to get some in two weeks ... and pumpkin churros," while another exclaimed, "One of my favorites! So glad they brought it back this season."

Even Disney isn't immune to the thrill that autumn brings all of us. Unfortunately, many of us won't be able to make it to Disneyland this season to taste one of these for ourselves, but there are some copycat recipes you can whip up on your own. Maybe they'll be just as good (or even better) than the real deal.