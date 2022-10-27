Via Maris Has a New Chanukiah Perfect for the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is quickly approaching, and there's no better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights than by giving your menorah an upgrade. The menorah, also called a chanukiah, is a candelabra with nine torches — one for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, plus one in the middle called a shamash, used to light the other candles. The candles memorialize the miracle of one container of oil burning for eight days straight during the time of the Maccabees.

Via Maris, a modernist Judaica brand based in New York City, just released a new menorah to add to its stunning collection: The Glass Chanukiah. This piece is designed to accommodate oil candles, rather than wax candles, and when lit, the contour of the glass glows.

"Modern and lucid, glass spheres support each candle cup adding dimension to this minimalist design," the brand wrote in an Instagram post. "Crafted through flamework and made of temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, the Glass Chanukiah brings an ethereal quality to this ancient, yet timeless shape and ritual." ​​​​​​​​

The brand grew out of the realization that it can be a challenge to find modern Judaica, as many are "too traditional and impractical." Its goal is to help contemporary Jewish people reconnect with their culture through beautiful objects that help them observe Jewish traditions.

1% of all sales go towards charities that aim to make the world a better place, such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization that works to stop the defamation of Jewish people. Via Maris is also committed to sourcing ethically, operating consciously, and supporting lesser known craftspeople.

You can snag this beautiful menorah on the Via Maria website for $235 in three different shades: sand and amber; amber and rose; and smoke.