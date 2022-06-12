People Are Drinking Seltzer With Balsamic Vinegar, and Feelings Are Mixed

Although seltzer is delicious on its own, it's always fun to enjoy the drink with other ingredients. For example, last month, we wrote about adding fruit jam to seltzer for a major flavor boost. However, one of the most seltzer-related trends involves balsamic vinegar ... and we have questions.

Here's how it started: In a recent TikTok, user @mandyvjones explained how to make "healthy Coke." It involves adding balsamic vinegar to a cup of ice, followed by a sparkling beverage. She used guava-flavored LaCroix, but mentioned that any flavor will do.

Once mixed, the drink actually looks like a Coke. What's more, according to @mandyvjones, the concoction tastes like it too.

Unsurprisingly, people on TikTok had some thoughts. Many folks left comments along the lines of "absolutely not" and "no way," while others simply expressed their confusion. "This has got to be a group prank," said one user.

As for the brave souls who tried making the drink? With the exception of a few individuals, it seems like most people think it ​doesn't​ taste like Coke. However, there seems to be more divided opinions on whether it tastes good.

"Just had it. I know you won't think it, but it actually sorta tastes Coke," said one user on TikTok. "It does not taste identical to a coke. However, it tastes super good," said user @healthylittlepeach in her own TikTok video. "[It] may not be for everyone," she adds.

Now, it's worth mentioning that adding balsamic vinegar to drinks isn't exactly new. In 2012, ​bon appétit​ shared a recipe for strawberry-balsamic smash, a cocktail made of balsamic vinegar, gin, and muddled strawberries, limes, and cucumbers. Lemonade with balsamic vinegar, with or without alcohol, is also a classic beverage.

Balsamic vinegar in seltzer seems to be a newer idea. We don't have the guts to try it ... but maybe you will!