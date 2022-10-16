This Spooky Sam's Club Bakery Item Is Perfect for Feeding a Crowd

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start planning your spooky dinner menu. But who says you need to make everything from scratch? Thanks to retailers such as Sam's Club, you can serve ready-to-eat desserts that are delicious and adorable to boot.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Case in point: According to Instagram user @samsclubmembers, the warehouse is currently offering a 24-pack of Halloween chocolate cake balls. The treats are designed to look like mummies and purple eyeballs, which are perfect for the season.

Each pack costs $18.98. That's about $2 more than previous years, but even at the current price, it works out to 79 cents per piece. Plus, as @samsclubmembers notes, cake pops (i.e., cake balls on lollipop sticks) cost about $3 each at retailers like Starbucks — so the Sam's Club version is still a good deal.

Advertisement

If you're not a fan of chocolate or want to expand your spread, the warehouse is also selling pumpkin spice cake balls. As expected, they're designed to look like mini pumpkins, so they're super cute. Each pack is slightly cheaper at $17.98 per pack.

Advertisement

To learn more about becoming a member at Sam's Club, visit its website right here. You can also use the store's club finder tool to locate the closest warehouse.

Other Halloween party foods to try:

Personally, we'd love to use Halloween cake balls in a spooky dessert charcuterie board. That being said, there are so many seasonal treats that would work well with this idea.

For example, at Aldi, you can buy pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon yogurt-covered pretzels. Both flavors are limited-edition and popular among shoppers.

Costco is also selling a pumpkin spice dessert dip, which is made of Neufchâtel cheese, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. It can be paired with a variety of foods, including sliced apples, strawberries, and graham crackers.