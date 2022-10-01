Costco Has a New Pumpkin Spice Item — and It's a Must Try

If you haven't already had your fill of pumpkin spice, there's a new must-try product hitting the shelves at Costco.
Beginning today, the superstore will be stocking La Terra Fina's Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip, a sweet treat that can be enjoyed with pretzels, graham crackers, fruit, or really anything dippable!
It's made with Neufchâtel cheese, a creamy French cheese that can be used in desserts like cheesecake, or pastries like danishes; pumpkin puree; Greek yogurt; and, of course, all the spices associated with "pumpkin spice." (In case you were wondering, that's cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, in this case.)
The dip is also a handy ingredient for pumpkin spice dessert recipes. La Terra Fina actually has one for a no-bake pumpkin mousse pie — it's a perfect option for people who aren't partial to traditional pumpkin pie, but still love the flavor of pumpkin spice.
The pie only takes 10 minutes to put together (but six hours to chill), and would make for a perfect Thanksgiving dessert.
As with all things pumpkin spice, La Terra Fina's Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip is only available for a limited time, so head to Costco ASAP to pick up a tub.