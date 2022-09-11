Aldi Revealed Two New Ice Creams in Classic Fall Flavors

I scream, you scream, we all scream for autumnal ice cream! Fall-flavored treats don't have to be limited to just coffee and cookies. The eagle eyes of Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds spotted two new seasonal ice cream flavors in the freezer aisle at Aldi: apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

There's no denying people's excitement over the new fall flavors.

"That Apple Cinnamon is so good ... especially with Apple cider donuts!!!" commented @sydstern226, while @glennanordstrom wrote, "Take my money!"

However, there is a little bit of controversy over these new ice creams. As @aldifavoritefinds mentions in the caption of the post, both flavors come in pints for $1.99, but last year, a pumpkin ice cream made by a different brand came in a 48-ounce tub (three pints) for $1.89.

Advertisement

"Aldi, we need to talk. I love you, you know I do, but shrinking the package size from regular to pint size is not cool," wrote @aldifavoritefinds.

Several commenters mentioned "shrinkflation," a phenomenon where products shrink in size but remain the same price — or even get more expensive, as in the case of the pumpkin ice cream.

It is worth noting that the two products are made by different companies, which likely accounts for the discrepancy in size and price. Still, some Aldi ice cream fans aren't thrilled. "Love the apple cinnamon ... but refuse to buy a pint at an inflated price. Sorry, Aldi." commented @serendipity728.

But other commenters seem to have already bought up their pints — and we will be too.