Why Your Breakfasts Might Be More Expensive Than Usual

Hey, breakfast fans: Did you do a double take the last time you bought eggs? Yeah, us too. Unfortunately, the cost of this kitchen staple is increasing across the country, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

According to the retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc. (IRI), the cost of eggs has increased a staggering 47% in the last year. In fact, of all the foods that have experienced persistent inflation between July 2021 and July 2022, eggs are at the top of the list!

After eggs, the category with the highest price hike in the same time frame is butter and margarine. However, the increase is just 26%, about half of that of eggs.

The increasing prices are due to an overall shortage, which has continued to persist even as bird flu outbreaks decline, according to Bloomberg. This could not only affect your weekly grocery bill, but brunch outings too.

Affordable egg substitutes:

If you're constantly getting sticker shock when buying eggs, consider using other ingredients instead.

For example, when making breakfast, try scrambled tofu. Depending on your grocery store, a 14-ounce block of tofu might be cheaper than the a carton of eggs.

When baking, there are plenty of ingredients that work as egg replacements. For each whole egg, use 1/4 cup of one of the following ingredients:

Mashed ripe banana

Pumpkin puree

Carbonated water

Applesauce

Pureed silken tofu

Yogurt

You can also mix one tablespoon of ground flax seed with three tablespoons cold water. Let it sit for 15 minutes in the refrigerator, then use it in your recipe as usual.

Other foods that are getting more expensive:

There's also a shortage of chickpeas due to global events and bad weather. This could make the price of hummus increase.

According to the report by IRI, in addition to eggs, butter, and margarine, the prices of frozen dinners and entrees, frozen pizza, and center store bread (i.e., bread that is ​not​ in the bakery section) have also increased in the last year.