Aldi Is Going to Offer Thanksgiving Foods at 2019 Prices

As food prices continue to rise, sticker shock has (unfortunately) become a normal thing to experience. So much so that many folks have been forced to find substitutions for their go-to products — or skip them completely. However, thanks to Aldi's latest initiative, you might not need to do that this Thanksgiving.

According to a press release on PR Newswire, Aldi will be reducing holiday essentials to pre-pandemic prices from 2019, resulting in discounts of up to 30%. The offering, which is called the Thanksgiving Price Rewind, includes classic Thanksgiving items like cornbread stuffing, brie cheese, and apple pie.

The initiative will include more than 50 products, according to a letter shared with an Aldi employee and Reddit user. Other Thanksgiving-related items might not be included in the offering, but hopefully, you'll be able to find what you need at lower rates.

To determine which products are included, look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon. It's a red circle with a white "rewind" symbol and "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" in white text.

The 2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind offering will last until November 29, so be sure to stop by your local Aldi store soon. You can find the nearest location using the Aldi store directory.

Other ways to save on Thanksgiving essentials:

In addition to shopping Aldi's 2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind, there are other ways to save cash this holiday season. Here are a few ideas:

Plan your menu and shopping list early, so you'll have time to compare prices and shop sales



Buy discounted day-old bread from bakeries to make stuffing or croutons

Consider replacing meat entrees with plant-based options, which are usually cheaper

Clip coupons or check your grocery store's app for specials

Ask guests to bring certain dishes or supplies

Buy whole produce instead of pre-cut versions

Happy Thanksgiving!