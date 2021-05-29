The 5 Smartest Costco Hacks on TikTok

Who doesn't love Costco? The retailer has great, affordable products and a top-notch food court — what more could you want? Plus, according to many users on TikTok, there are plenty of Costco hacks that will make your shopping experience even better.

These are the five best Costco TikTok hacks we've come across.

1. Price Tag Clues

User @thetiktokcoachsamv says that you'll want to take a close look at Costco's price tags. If the price ends in .99, that means it's a normal price, but if it ends in .97, that indicates it has been marked down and is likely to keep going down in price. As for an asterisk, it represents that the product won't be restocked once it's sold out, and in terms of .69 or .89, they symbolize that the price is a special offer from the manufacturing company and won't be beat by other retailers.

2. Bulk Cookies

Okay, @thetiktokcoachsamv is our Costco hero. According to one of their other hack videos, if you ask a Costco bakery employee for frozen cookies, they will give you them in bulk for a major discount. You can get 120 macadamia nut cookies for $39 or 120 chocolate chip cookies for $23. Then, you'll have them ready to go for whenever the craving strikes.

3. Kirkland Isn't Always What It Seems

According to @amidstthechaos, Costco's Kirkland brand doesn't actually produce all of its own products. Instead, it sometimes takes products from high-end brands (like Starbucks, as shown in the video) and re-packages them with a new label and lower price.

4. Non-Members Can Use Gift Cards

If you want to shop at Costco for free without a membership, @applecrider says that all you have to do is use Costco Cash gift cards. Either have a member buy them for you or buy them online on a website like eBay.

5. Non-Members Can Buy Prescriptions and Alcohol

Thanks to @prince_roberts, we now know that you don't need a Costco membership to access the brand's prescriptions. Also, in certain states, non-members can enter the store to purchase alcohol. Cheers!