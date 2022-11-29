This Life-Changing Hack Lets Non-Members Shop at Costco

Both Costco aficionados and wannabe Costco enthusiasts alike know that shopping at the retailer requires a membership. While paying $60 per year at minimum may be worth it for many people to buy in bulk, the cost of heading to the store just isn't in the budget for many of us. According to Costco, products can be maintained at such a low price point because of membership fees, which just makes the sting even stronger. However, believe it or not, there is actually a secret trick that allows you to shop at the wholesaler without being a member.

In this case, our saving grace is the one and only Instacart. You may know the brand as a grocery delivery or pickup service that allows users to shop online at participating retailers before having a personal shopper do the grunt work for you. Unsurprisingly, the site gained a lot of popularity during the pandemic with the promise of no-contact service. Luckily, Costco is one of those partners and you don't need a Costco membership to buy off the platform.

Same day delivery begins at $3.99 for orders over $35, but is free for Instacart members. The only downside is that prices may be slightly elevated through Instacart, but that may be worth it if you don't make the trip often enough to warrant that golden card.

If you were dreaming of a way to try out Costco free of commitment, this hack is certainly the way to go.