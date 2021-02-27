West Elm's Open Box Deals Section Is the Secret of the Century

If you love deals as much as we do, we're here to share a little secret with you about one of our fave retailers. The West Elm site actually lists returned items in its Open Box Deals section — and there are some serious discounts there.

Some of the retail prices in this section are knocked off by well over 50%. From headboards to furniture, there's lots to love. The selection isn't huge, but the savings are significant.

See below for a few of our current favorites and be sure to regularly check the Open Box Deals section since there are new deals popping up on the daily.

