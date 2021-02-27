West Elm's Open Box Deals Section Is the Secret of the Century

By Eva Recinos Updated May 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you love deals as much as we do, we're here to share a little secret with you about one of our fave retailers. The West Elm site actually lists returned items in its Open Box Deals section — and there are some serious discounts there.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Some of the retail prices in this section are knocked off by well over 50%. From headboards to furniture, there's lots to love. The selection isn't huge, but the savings are significant.

See below for a few of our current favorites and be sure to regularly check the Open Box Deals section since there are new deals popping up on the daily.

Advertisement

1. West Elm Banks Leather Sofa, $3,499 $1,749.97

2. West Elm Austin Ottoman, $649 $194.97

Advertisement

3. West Elm Hand-Knotted Triangle Motif Rug (8' x 10'), $1,805 $719.97

Advertisement

4. West Elm Cooper Storage Coffee Table, $699 $349.97

5. West Elm Pontes Desk, $699 $349.97

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy