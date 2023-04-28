Surprise! Way Day Just Got Extended Through Tonight

Just when we thought Way Day was over, Wayfair has blessed us with another 24 hours of unbeatable prices. Through midnight Pacific Time, continue saving up to 80% across every single category. This includes, but isn't limited to:

Plus, in honor of the sale extension, the retailer just dropped hundreds of new deals. Here are our top five can't-live-withouts:

This rug is currently 71% off (usually retails for $959).

This sectional is currently 70% off (usually retails for $1,999).

This luxe queen mattress is currently 73% off (usually retails for $2,510.99).

This insane CB2 bouclé chair dupe is currently 17% off its already low price (usually retails for $459.99).

So, whether you've been dreaming of shiny, new kitchenware or hoping to spruce up your backyard pre-summer, there's truly no better time than the present. Happy shopping!

