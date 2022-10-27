This Dupe for CB2's Iconic Bouclé Chair Is on Sale for Way Day, But It Ends Soon

If you haven't already gathered this, we are in love with CB2's Gwyneth Ivory Bouclé Chair. And as obsessed as we are with this instant classic, we may be even more obsessed with finding its perfect dupes. For so long we were positive that the most spot-on lookalike was Castlery's Amber Bouclé Swivel Chair, but in a shocking turn of events, there's an Orren Ellis model that's even more identical. It also happens to be on sale for Way Day.
Original: CB2 Gwyneth Ivory Bouclé Chair, $999
Just by glancing at the Orren Ellis Swivel Armchair, it's pretty evident why we were so amazed by this discovery, but look even closer and the similarities become even more uncanny. Let's start with the dimensions. CB2's model is 34 by 32.5 by 29 inches. The Wayfair version is 34 by 32.7 by 29 inches. The only difference is 0.2 inches in depth.
Beyond the dimensions, the seams are the same, the fabric's color and texture are identical, and both chairs have the exact same ultra-thick base. The only thing that's not the same is the price point. CB2's chair is $999 and Wayfair's is $639.99. And even crazier? It's on sale for $419.99 today only. We've never added something to our carts so quickly.