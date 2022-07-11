Target Deal Days Is Officially Back and Better Than Ever — Here's What to Buy

It's official: Target Deal Days is back and better than ever as one of the highly anticipated competing Prime Day sales you can shop. Here's everything you need to know about Target Deal Days 2022.
What is Target Deal Days?
Target Deal Days is a three-day, online sales event that slashes prices on thousands of items across every category. Expect deals on everything from home and electronics to beauty and apparel. You can also get a sneak peek at the discounts to come with a new Deal of the Day each day until the sale starts. And the best part? You don't need a membership or RedCard to shop the sale.
When is Target Deal Days?
Target Deal Days 2022 starts on Monday, July 11 and runs until Wednesday, July 13.
What will be on sale during Target Deal Days?
Ahead of the sale, Target announced all the deals and discounts you can expect, including:
- A $10 gift card when you spend $50 on food and beverages
- Up to $70 off Apple products
- Up to 50% off select tech and headphones
- 25% off beauty
- Up to 30% off home items
- 50% off select apparel and accessories
- Up to 50% off hundreds of toys
- Up to 40% off kitchen appliances
- Up to 35% off floor care products
The best things to buy during Target Deal Days
