Target Deal Days Is Officially Back and Better Than Ever — Here's What to Buy

By Pauline Lacsamana July 11, 2022
It's official: Target Deal Days is back and better than ever as one of the highly anticipated competing Prime Day sales you can shop. Here's everything you need to know about Target Deal Days 2022.

What is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is a three-day, online sales event that slashes prices on thousands of items across every category. Expect deals on everything from home and electronics to beauty and apparel. You can also get a sneak peek at the discounts to come with a new Deal of the Day each day until the sale starts. And the best part? You don't need a membership or RedCard to shop the sale.

When is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days 2022 starts on Monday, July 11 and runs until Wednesday, July 13.

What will be on sale during Target Deal Days?

Ahead of the sale, Target announced all the deals and discounts you can expect, including:

The best things to buy during Target Deal Days

1. KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $449.99 $279.99

2. Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $429.99 $329.99

3. BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner, $133.99 $109.99

4. Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base, $579.99 $399.99

5. Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, $199.99 $149.99

6. PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer, $119.99 $59.99

7. Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, $229.99 $99.99

8. Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle, $129.99 $69.99

9. Project 62 Esters Wood Armchair, $300 $225

10. Christopher Knight Home Malia Wicker Standing Basket Chair, $439.99 $395.99

11. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Emery Wood and Upholstered Bench, $190 $142.50

12. Saracina Home Slatted Chevron 3-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Chat Set, $474.99 $332.49

13. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Springville Wood Executive Desk With Drawers, $400 $240

14. Christopher Knight Home Hillcrest 4-Piece Acacia V-Shaped Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set, $1,215.99 $1,033.59

