Act Fast: These Early Prime Day Deals Are Officially Live

By Pauline Lacsamana October 7, 2022
Amazon is back with the Prime Early Access Sale that's about to take holiday shopping to the next level. While you're going to have to wait until October 11 for all the deals to drop, check out the best early discounts you can shop now.

The Best Prime Early Access Deals to Shop Now

1. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, $189.97 $117.97

2. Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote, $39.99 $19.99

3. Blink Mini Smart Security Camera (2-Pack), $64.99 $29.99

4. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) With 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb, $63.98 $17.99

5. Echo Dot (4th Gen), $49.99 $24.99

6. Ring Video Doorbell, $99.99 $69.99

7. Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $399.99 $249.99

8. Amazon Smart Plug, $24.99 $12.99

9. Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker, $79.99 $44.99

10. Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $179.99 $99.99

