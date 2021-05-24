10 Sam's Club Hacks All Frugal Shoppers Should Know

With over 600 Sam's Club locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, you probably know of a location near you. However, you may not know some of these great tips to optimize your shopping experience.

Advertisement

We scoured the internet to bring you the best Sam's Club hacks to save you more time and money on your next shopping trip. Each location has different policies, of course, so check your store's policies before you shop.

1. Check out the discounted gift cards.

Customers can save up to 25% on a selection of gift cards. From restaurants to retail stores, the discounted gift cards can be purchased both online and in-store.

2. Look for membership sign-up deals.

Sam's Club has two types of memberships: "Club," which costs $45 a year, and "Plus," which costs $100 a year. Consider waiting for a sign-up deal before you join. There's a regular special where new customers can sign up and get a $45 Sam's Club gift card, which offsets the cost of the "Club" level membership.

3. Check the prices carefully.

The folks over at Rather-Be-Shopping clued their readers into the Sam's Club special codes. If a price ends in a 1, it's a sale price on a clearance item. So if you see something you like with a 1 at the end, you might want to grab it before it's gone.

Advertisement

4. Learn the Sam’s Club alphabet.

Sam's Club also has a unique system of categorizing their deals, according to Rather-Be-Shopping. On the upper right-hand corner next to the item number, there's a letter that indicates the following:

A: Active — the item is normally carried in store.

N: Never out — the item should always be in stock.

C: Canceled — the store no longer carries that item.

S: Seasonal — the item will be restocked a few times until it's gone and then will return next season.

O: One-Time Buy — the store only has a one-time shipment of the item.

5. Use the app or the website for “shocking” savings.

If you shop Sam's Club online or use the app, watch for the "Shocking Values" deals, which are limited daily specials. New items are added to the app and website in the morning, and deals last a few days before they're gone.

6. Skip the lines by checking out with the app.

If you like shopping in person, but you want to avoid the long lines, you can download the Sam's Club Scan & Go app. Customers can scan and pay for their items on the app and show their digital receipt on the way out.

Advertisement

7. Take advantage of the travel and entertainment deals.

If you're ready to travel, check out the travel deals at Sam's Club first. Club members get up to 25% off car rentals nationwide as well as big discounts on resorts, theme parks, and sporting events.

8. Fill up before you shop.

Most Sam's Club locations have gas stations in their parking lot, so you can knock out two errands at once by filling up before you shop. You can save even more if you have a Sam's Club Mastercard. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on the first $6,000 in gas purchases a year.

9. Don’t forget the pharmacy discounts.

The pharmacy has competitive prices on prescription medication, and members can get prescriptions for as low as $4. Members with a "Plus" membership can also get 10 free select generic prescriptions.

10. Receive emergency roadside service with your new tires.

Buying new tires comes with a big perk at Sam's Club. With proof of in-store installation, active membership holders get access to a 24-hour, toll-free number for emergency roadside service. For three years after the purchase of the tires, if you get a flat, need a jump, or even need fuel assistance, the service will send help to get you back on the road.