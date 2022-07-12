Why Your Favorite Hummus Might Get More Expensive

Over the last few years, shortages and price hikes have become the name of the game. From paint shortages and a lack of garage doors to increased butter prices, we feel as though we've seen it all. However, there is more to come — and it's not just pandemic-related supply chain issues that are causing the problem. According to ​Food & Wine​, hummus prices might soon increase because of additional global events.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Reuters recently reported that because of the war in Ukraine, chickpea provisions might decrease up to 20% in 2022. That's because sanctions have been placed on Russia, a country that makes up a quarter of the global chickpea market. According to Navneet Singh Chhabra, the director of Shree Sheela International, a chickpea trading business, the country normally exports at least 250,000 tons of the legume per year.

Advertisement

Chhabra states that when the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, Russia's chickpea supply was "destroyed." Plus, Ukraine was not able to plant its usual 50,000 tons of chickpeas.

However, Russia and Ukraine aren't the only countries dealing with chickpea problems. Over the past two years, ​The Guardian​ reports that the U.S.'s chickpea supply has dropped 10% because of bad weather and the fact that more profitable crops (like wheat and corn) have been planted in place of chickpeas. This is especially troublesome because the U.S. is the fourth largest chickpea supplier across the globe.

Advertisement

Coupled with pandemic shipping delays, the U.S. has already seen chickpea costs increase. NielsenIQ data reveals that since 2021, chickpea prices have increased 12%. As for hummus, since 2019, prices have gone up by almost 7%.

While it's unfortunate that hummus prices might see even more of an increase in America, it's important to note that other countries are being hit even harder. In the Middle Eat and India, for example, chickpeas are a key part of people's diets. Reuters states that these areas are already having trouble keeping up with the higher cost of importing food, so increased chickpea prices could exacerbate the issue.

We're hoping that these problems get resolved as soon as possible — especially for the countries that utilize chickpeas as a main source of protein.