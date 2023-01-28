Fortunately, Costco Is Now Offering Alternatives to Chicken Eggs

If you eat eggs, you've probably experienced sticker shock the last time you tried to buy a carton. After all, the price of eggs increased by 60% in 2022, which has unfortunately continued in 2023. This has prompted many egg lovers to ditch the staple item — but it looks like Costco might have viable substitutes.

According to Reddit users, the warehouse is now offering both duck and quail eggs. The duck version costs $5.99 a dozen, while the quail eggs costs $8.99 for a pack of 36.

Now, it's worth noting that duck and quail eggs have different textures and features compared to chicken eggs. As noted by one person on Reddit, duck eggs are "richer because of the large yolk. If you've ever had a double yolk chicken egg, that gives you some idea." Another Reddit user described the yolk of duck eggs as very thick and gelatinous, adding that they prefer to use them in baking versus fried.

As for quail eggs? They're much smaller than their chicken counterparts. With that in mind, you'll need to use several quail eggs to per chicken egg. (One clever Reddit user did the math and apparently, you'll need 7.5 quail eggs for each chicken egg.)

Quail eggs are also difficult to crack open, but are easier to eat when boiled. "The yolk isn't dry like chicken yolk, and they're completely bite-sized," said one user on Reddit. Boiled quail eggs are also a popular (and cute!) topper for ramen.

Of course, nothing can compare to chicken eggs, and it might take some time to get used to duck or quail eggs. But if you want to make a breakfast sandwich or baked goods, these options might serve as an ideal alternative.

It looks like it's time for a trip to Costco!