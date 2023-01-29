8 Egg Replacements for Baking That Don't Sacrifice Texture or Taste

If you're a baker, the cost of your sweet treats has probably gone up recently. A shortage of eggs has led to pricey dozens thanks to supply chain disruptions caused by everything from bird flu to shortages of chicken feed and transportation delays. And, of course, the always-high demand for eggs worldwide has only driven prices higher.

Thanks to their binding and emulsifying properties, eggs are essential for many recipes, making them a crucial ingredient in baking and cooking. However, the good news is that you don't have to rely on real eggs for a good recipe. Here are eight egg alternatives you can use for your next baking project.

1. Ground Chia Seeds

Chia seeds, available in health food stores and supermarkets, are an easy way to replace eggs in baking. For every egg, mix 2 tablespoons of chia seeds with 3 tablespoons of water. Leave it to stand for a few minutes to form a gel before adding it to your recipe. You can also use 1 tablespoon of whole chia seeds to replace an egg. Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids.

2. Arrowroot Powder

Arrowroot powder, also known as arrowroot starch, comes from arrowroot, a tropical root vegetable. It acts as a thickening agent as well as a binder in recipes. To replace one egg, mix 2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder with 3 tablespoons of water. After allowing it to stand and form a gooey consistency, add it to your dish. Arrowroot powder is gluten-free, making it useful for those with a gluten allergy or intolerance.

3. Silken Tofu

Silken tofu is an ideal vegan egg substitute for baking. Simply whip or puree 1/4 cup of blended silken tofu to replace one egg. In addition to providing the texture and moisture that eggs usually bring to a recipe, silken tofu adds protein, calcium, and vitamins. The density makes it work best for cheesecakes and puddings. When you're at the store, remember to get silken tofu, not firm tofu, as it will yield a different result when whipping.

4. Applesauce

Applesauce is a popular egg replacement in baking, as it adds sweetness and moisture to recipes for cakes, muffins, and brownies. Applesauce also works well in recipes for cookies, pancakes, and waffles. To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of applesauce in your recipe. Unsweetened applesauce is best for baking, but overripe apples work well too. Simply puree them in a food processor for a creamy egg replacement.

5. Chickpea Flour

Chickpea flour provides a great binding agent and egg substitute for baking. Mix 2 tablespoons of chickpea flour with 2 tablespoons of water and 1 teaspoon of olive oil to equal one egg. Let the mixture sit for at least five minutes to form. Chickpea flour is high in protein, fiber, and iron, and it is a good source of calcium, zinc, and B vitamins. Pro tip: You may notice an aftertaste with chickpea flour, but this can be remedied by dry-roasting the flour before mixing.

6. Bananas

Bananas are an ideal egg replacement for vegan baking. One ripe banana is enough to replace one egg. They provide a creamy, smooth texture and sweet flavor to baked goods, such as muffins, pancakes, and cookies. The fruit also provides vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and potassium.

7. Aquafaba

Aquafaba is the viscous liquid from chickpeas or other legumes and can be used as an egg white replacement in meringues, macaron shells, and some other baking recipes. To replace one egg white, use 3 tablespoons of aquafaba. It can also be beaten into a stiff foam, making a great vegan egg white substitute for dishes such as pavlova or mousse.

8. Store-Bought Vegan Egg Replacer

There are a variety of store-bought egg replacements currently available as either a premade mix or a powder that can be used not only for baked goods but to replicate scrambled eggs and omelets. Some popular brands include JUST Egg and Beleaf. These egg substitutes are increasing in popularity not just during the egg shortage but also because they can so closely replicate the real thing for those with allergies or animal welfare concerns.