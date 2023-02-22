The Price of Costco’s New Food Court Item Is Disturbing Members

One of the best parts about heading to Costco — besides its trendy furniture, beautiful plants, and unique food finds — is grabbing a delicious item from the food court on the way out. In addition to just being a tasty bonus to getting your bulk grocery shopping done, the meal never hurts your wallet too much. As the brand prides itself on remaining affordable, like with the beloved $1.50 hot dog combo, loyal members are scratching their heads at the price point of the latest item on the menu.

Inflation seems to be hitting hard from every angle — and Costco is no exception. According to a recent Reddit thread, a new roast beef sandwich is listed for a whopping $9.99 at the retailer. The sandwich is composed of sliced roast beef, onion relish, mayo, mustard, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onion, all layered on an artisan roll.

While the sandwich is enticing to the meat lovers of Costco, members hastily highlighted the unusually high price point as compared to other Costco items. Known for their bulk items, everything remains relatively inexpensive. For example, the cherished rotisserie chicken still sits under $5.

"Yeah, that's a little pricey ... same price as a whole pizza," wrote one user, while another said, "$10 for a single-serve, individual item doesn't seem to fit in well with the rest of their lineup."

We guess we'll just have to wait and see how Costco handles the controversy. Maybe they'll remove the item or drop the price, but regardless, if you're looking for a quick lunch, you may want to try this fast before things really start to heat up.

