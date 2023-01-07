7 Costco Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Home in the New Year

The wizards over at Costco always seem to know what's best. From bakery finds like gingerbread sandwich cookies and tuxedo chocolate mousse cakes to larger items like cedar greenhouses and hall trees, the bulk retailer has it all. Lately, there seem to be a lot of new furniture pieces springing up in warehouses all over, and with the new year ahead of us, this may just be the sign you need to do a little redecorating.

So, we rounded up some of the latest Costco furniture finds you won't want to miss. Before you continue scrolling, you may want to keep in mind that Costco typically has lower prices in store rather than online. If you have a membership, it may be worth heading to your local Costco for some of the bigger buys.

This six-piece sectional is just as cozy as it looks — plus, it even comes with its own ottoman. While the couch is retailing for $2,199 online, Instagrammer @costcobuys spotted this gem in store for $1,999.

Your dinner party guests will not believe this stunning piece came from a Costco warehouse. This seven-piece dining set comes equipped with an 18-inch self-storing leaf and six fabric upholstered chairs. The dark wood is sleek and makes this a timeless design, perfect for years to come.

Everyone needs a go-to cozy recliner to put their feet up after a long day of work. Crafted specifically with comfort in mind, this chair swivels 360 degrees and may just be soft enough for you to take a nap in. What more could you ask for?

This accent table doubles as media console, but no matter what you choose to do with it, you'll want to have this intricate design on display somewhere. It features four adjustable shelves, birch veneers, and even soft-close hinges so you won't startle the whole house when you accidentally slam the doors.

This headboard will turn any bedroom into a work of art. It fits a standard metal bed frame with the option to adjust the height to your liking. Shared by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, one commenter even suggested painting the board to match your bed. Genius!

There is nothing quite like sitting out by the fire with a steaming up of hot chocolate on a chilly night. This patio set is ideal for snuggling close to the flames and will carry you right through the summer months.

A sign of a good couch is being able to fall asleep on it, so it's safe to say this is a ‌great‌ couch. If navy isn't your color of choice, this sectional also comes in a stunning gray. It also comes with two throw pillows and a storage ottoman. What more could you ask for?