Costco Is Now Selling the 'Hall Tree' You Didn't Know You Needed

Have you ever heard of a "hall tree"? You can let your imagination run wild here, but the answer has just been revealed by @costcodeals and @costcodealsonline who recently came upon a hall tree in the aisles of a Costco in Hillsboro, Oregon.

As it turns out, a hall tree is a piece of furniture designed to be used in a home's foyer, entryway, or mud room area for storage. It has hooks for coats, bags, and other items that are convenient to keep by the door, as well as storage space in its base that doubles as a place to sit while putting on your shoes.

Costco lover @costcodeals just discovered a lovely Kennedy Hall Tree at Costco for $499.99, which features a classy gray finish and four dark oil-rubbed bronze hooks. "Had no idea these are called hall trees! Learned something new today!" @costcodeals themself admits in their video caption. They even conducted a poll in their Instagram Stories to see who knew this was called a hall tree and who didn't.

The same Hall Tree is also available online for $599.99 plus shipping and handling. It's offered in white, in addition to the gray, and boasts a perfect score of nine five-star reviews. "Well made and easy to put together, [it] took me and a friend about 10 minutes! Love how it looks," writes one reviewer. "It is better than I thought. The drawers work great, it was easy to assemble, and it seems very durable. We are very happy," adds another happy customer.

Some commenters on @costcodeals' post mention that they've seen this exact hall tree sold at other Costco locations in various states for $100 less than this one in Oregon.

A hall tree is clearly the piece of furniture you never knew you needed, and Costco is clearly ready to fill that void.

