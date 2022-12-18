This Costco Find Has Us Dreaming of Winter Gardens

Winter is coming, and that means you're probably not thinking about gardening right now — but what if you could be? TikToker @CostcoHotFinds came across this beautiful greenhouse at Costco, and now we're dreaming of bringing one home and filling it with cold-resistant vegetables and herbs.

Made of cedar (yes, it has a delightful scent!) and double-wall polycarbonate widows, this greenhouse by Yardistry does have assembly required, but as @CostcoHotFinds mentions, everything is pre-cut and pre-drilled, making it relatively easy to build.

The overall measurements of the structure are 7.8 feet long, 6.7 feet wide, and 7.7 feet high, making it perfect for backyards with limited space or for gardeners who are just getting started out on their greenhouse journey. It comes with two shelves to maximize space and an automatic roof vent to balance out temperature and humidity.

However, what really makes this Costco greenhouse stand out, as @CostcoHotFinds notes, is that it is far cheaper than similar models, only costing $1,399.99, per the video. A comparable greenhouse on Wayfair (though slightly larger) costs $6,705.50.

Depending on the climate where you live, there's a chance you could get your garden up and running as soon as this season. There are plenty of plants that thrive in a greenhouse in the winter. And, of course, the structure can be used throughout the rest of the year, too.