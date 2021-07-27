Maximalists: You Need to See This Joybird x Bari J. Ackerman Collection

Going bold in your home decor isn't for everyone. But maximalist style certainly catches your eye when you walk in a room. And we're all for playing with color in your space.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are plenty of items out there that will give you that Insta-ready look. Joybird recently unveiled its new collection with author, designer, artist, and home decor pro Bari J. Ackerman and it's all about embracing bright punches of pattern.

The collection is based off Ackerman's hand-painted designs, which are given a new life through six of Joybird's most popular furniture items. You can find something for your bedroom, living room, or office. It's perfect for a maximalist decorator – or anyone embracing the cottagecore trend.

But you don't have to start big, necessarily. Ackerman wrote in an Instagram post that "if you're dipping your pinkie toe into patterns in your home, an accent chair is the place to start."

Check out our faves below and see the full collection here.

Advertisement