Maximalists: You Need to See This Joybird x Bari J. Ackerman Collection

By Eva Recinos July 27, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Going bold in your home decor isn't for everyone. But maximalist style certainly catches your eye when you walk in a room. And we're all for playing with color in your space.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are plenty of items out there that will give you that Insta-ready look. Joybird recently unveiled its new collection with author, designer, artist, and home decor pro Bari J. Ackerman and it's all about embracing bright punches of pattern.

The collection is based off Ackerman's hand-painted designs, which are given a new life through six of Joybird's most popular furniture items. You can find something for your bedroom, living room, or office. It's perfect for a maximalist decorator – or anyone embracing the cottagecore trend.

But you don't have to start big, necessarily. Ackerman wrote in an Instagram post that "if you're dipping your pinkie toe into patterns in your home, an accent chair is the place to start."

Check out our faves below and see the full collection here.

1. Midnight Fleur Preston 86-inch Sofa, $1,669

2. Heron Jardin Jolie Swivel Chair, $1,109

3. Midnight Fleur Orla Accent Chair, $1,289

4. Midnight Fleur Kavi Ottoman, $359

Advertisement

5. Heron Jardin Oliff Bed, $1,639

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy