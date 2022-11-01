The 15 Best Modern Menorahs for Hanukkah 2022

It isn't always easy to find Judaica that matches your specific taste or home decor. Actually, it's pretty darn difficult. And that's exactly why we're on the constant search for cool, contemporary, high-design menorahs that we want to display year-round. Each Hanukkah we curate a list consisting of the most of-the-moment models on the market. Here are our 2022 must-haves.

West Elm is a surprisingly good spot for modern menorahs. This model is designed and hand cast in Houston, Texas.

Via Maris always makes its way onto our list. Here's the brand's latest design and potentially our favorite of all time.

Etsy is a wonderful place to find hand-crafted ... well, everything, and menorahs are certainly no exception.

A streamlined, modern menorah at a very happy price point.

A solid, geometric brass base complements the delicate light so perfectly. You can score this exact model in solid aluminum, too.

This may be on the pricier side, but the design and construction are just so special. It's hand-thrown on a potter's wheel and will truly last a lifetime.

Rotate the marble octagon each night as you add a new candle. Innovation at its finest.

This concrete menorah will reduce clutter and is just so 2022.

While it may give the illusion that the candles sit on a slant, each one (other than the shamash) actually stands on an even plain.

Look at Pottery Barn pulling through with luxe, modern Judaica.

Everything Nambé makes is cool and this is certainly no exception.

Bright, minimalist, and sculptural.

Here comes Nambé with another current yet totally timeless menorah.

Might be traveling for the holiday? Opt for this foldable version.

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast. It's giving us a distinct midcentury modern vibe.