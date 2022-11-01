The 15 Best Modern Menorahs for Hanukkah 2022

It isn't always easy to find Judaica that matches your specific taste or home decor. Actually, it's pretty darn difficult. And that's exactly why we're on the constant search for cool, contemporary, high-design menorahs that we want to display year-round. Each Hanukkah we curate a list consisting of the most of-the-moment models on the market. Here are our 2022 must-haves.

1. Pretti.Cool Terrazzo Menorah, $125

West Elm is a surprisingly good spot for modern menorahs. This model is designed and hand cast in Houston, Texas.

2. Via Maris Glass Chanukiah, $235

Via Maris always makes its way onto our list. Here's the brand's latest design and potentially our favorite of all time.

3. Clay By Dannah White and Black Bohemian Handmade Ceramic Hanukkiah, $65

Etsy is a wonderful place to find hand-crafted ... well, everything, and menorahs are certainly no exception.

4. World Market Wood And Metal Menorah, $34.99

A streamlined, modern menorah at a very happy price point.

5. FN Furniture Goods Handmade Modern Brass Menorah, $148

A solid, geometric brass base complements the delicate light so perfectly. You can score this exact model in solid aluminum, too.

6. RachaelPots Handmade Ceramic Menorah, $210

This may be on the pricier side, but the design and construction are just so special. It's hand-thrown on a potter's wheel and will truly last a lifetime.

7. Joss & Main Marble Octagonal Menorah, $58

Rotate the marble octagon each night as you add a new candle. Innovation at its finest.

8. Israeli Judaica Concrete Menorah, $180

This concrete menorah will reduce clutter and is just so 2022.

9. Nachshon Studio Nuka Ola Minimalist Menorah, $140

While it may give the illusion that the candles sit on a slant, each one (other than the shamash) actually stands on an even plain.

10. Pottery Barn Marble Menorah, $89

Look at Pottery Barn pulling through with luxe, modern Judaica.

11. Nambé Illume Alloy Menorah, $158

Everything Nambé makes is cool and this is certainly no exception.

12. Israeli Judaica Modern Colorful Minimalist Chanukah Menorah, $130

Bright, minimalist, and sculptural.

13. Nambé Classic Menorah, $150

Here comes Nambé with another current yet totally timeless menorah.

14. Yair Emanuel Hammered Nickel Foldable Travel Menorah, $29

Might be traveling for the holiday? Opt for this foldable version.

15. West Elm Natural Wood Menorah, $60

This rustic acacia wood beauty has a pop of aluminum, which makes for the perfect contrast. It's giving us a distinct midcentury modern vibe.

