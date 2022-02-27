15 Budget-Friendly Entryway Tables to Double Your Storage Space

Whether you live in a home with a separate foyer, or step through your front door and right into your living room, there is always a way to add an entryway table no matter how big or small the space. Why, you ask? Not only are they an excellent way to bring a beautiful decor element into your abode, but many designs also feature drawers and shelves which provide extra storage. And who doesn't need more of that?

Often referred to as a console or sofa table, these tall and narrow styles are the perfect spot to place books on a bottom shelf, or store things like keys, remotes, mail, or more in a drawer. And you don't have to spend too much money to get something chic. Here are 15 budget-friendly entryway tables that increase storage space and add extra style to your home.

If you're on the hunt for an entryway table that gives your living space sleek and functional style, then we have found the one for you. Crafted from sturdy material for lasting use, this beautiful console from the Studio McGee for Target collaboration features multiple drawers for tucking away everyday necessities and a spacious tabletop that works well in a dining room as a buffet, too. The neutral hue blends effortlessly with any decor style and color palette.

Featuring two large cabinets and a middle shelf that gives plenty of concealed storage space, this cute console is a stylish entryway table for an apartment or smaller space. Reversible doors allow you to display or store in three different ways on the shelf inside. The white and woodgrain mixed look is perfect for any midcentury modern or eclectic home.

With a distressed black finish, this console table brings country charm to any modern farmhouse whether you're a city slicker or live in the suburbs. Crafted from aluminum alloy and pine, it comes with two drawers and a study bottom shelf for plenty of storage. The dark look is a way to bring a bit of contrast to your decor too.

For those of us who love a rustic look, but want something less bulky and more modern, we bring you this Austin solid wood console table. The sturdy piece offers endless style and durability all wrapped up in a super cool spot to store and display stuff. Each piece is truly one of a kind, made with naturally colored wood to create a unique pattern just for you, while the dark brown metal legs add an edgy contrast.

This console table comes in at just under 2 feet wide, making it a great option for a smaller entryway. A roomy tabletop, lower shelf, and three doors pack a surprising amount of extra storage for its size. And it comes in three finishes, including dark espresso and distressed white for just about any home decor.

This console from Studio McGee for Target stuns with curved doors with cane inserts. Two shelves let you display your most cherished objects or a place to store books, while the cabinets offer hidden storage. The beautiful neutral shades of this piece mix with a variety of decor styles. A showstopper for any entryway, the look would also work in a dining room or as a bar.

The narrow shape of this sleek metal console table will fit into tight spaces, including a smaller entryway. The style is finished in hot-rolled steel which gives it a super cool and industrial edge. Gold hardware pops against the dark surface that will patina over time, showcasing the natural variations in tone. The lower shelf is perfect for baskets or stackable items while the drawers help keep papers, keys & knickknacks organized. And, it comes in two lengths, depending on where you plan to place it.

Smart design and timeless character are the inspiration from which this console table was designed. The transitional look blends classic styling and function. Two drawers provide hidden storage for unsightly clutter. Two cabinets featuring a glass window frame door add extra charm. A slatted shelf works for shoes, hats, and more. The versatile piece can be used as an entryway table, living room accent table, or in a dining room as a buffet. And it's available in a natural, black, navy, or white finish.

The espresso brown finish of this solid wood console table feels like it is the perfect fit for a modern farmhouse setting. Two drawers and two shelves provide excellent storage. This style is would look stunning filled with art books behind a sofa, or in place of a TV stand. Matching end and coffee tables are also available if you are looking to refresh an entire room.

This elegant contemporary black metal console table will make a bold statement of style in your living room or entryway when paired with matching decor, or even as a stand-out all on its own. Useful and elegant, console tables are more than just tabletops to throw your mail on. They are perfect spots to display art. And this one is designed with protective stoppers at the base that prevent scratching floors, as well as any sliding around.

Clean, industrial-inspired lines adorn this console table by Keegan. From its black frame and wood accents to its thoughtfully paired shelves, the sleek design combines natural elements with modern elegance for fashionably functional storage. This table's clean lines and mixed materials pair perfectly across even the most eclectic design schemes and would be a welcome addition to any entryway, living, or dining room.

Bring in some midcentury modern style to your entryway or living room with this streamlined drawer console table. It's made from a blend of solid rubberwood and engineered wood with acacia veneers, and built on a trestle base with four flared dowel legs. Featuring antique bronze hardware, the two drawers offer out-of-sight storage for smaller accessories, while the expansive desktop provides a perfect platform for framed photos or a stylish lamp. To assemble, all you need is a screwdriver.

If you have a small space on your hands, this petite entry table from Kelly Clarkson Home is the perfect pick. This French country-inspired accent piece features a hand-painted base and a natural finished wood top creating a two-tone aesthetic. Four fluted legs and a slightly curved front provide a striking silhouette that adds a vintage vibe to any room. The single roomy drawer offers excellent spare storage and features a knob pull with medallion details.

Create a warm welcome in your entryway with this brass console table by Henn & Hart. The affordable metal look features three tempered glass shelves to display your favorite objects or books. Whether as a sofa table in your living room or an extra side table in your dining room, it's a pretty addition to any decor.

While this straightforward console table looks like solid wood, the washed gray look is actually constructed from manufactured wood material and a durable laminate. Featuring a small drawer and roomy slatted shelf, it's the perfect spot to store keys, and all those favorite magazines you simply can't part ways with below right in an entryway. The durable piece of furniture is built to support up to 100 pounds, so start stacking.